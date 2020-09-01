The Cherokee County Sheriff's Office has announced a $10,000 reward for information leading directly to the recovery of the remains of Karol Marlene Sullens.
Sullens disappeared from a Galena, Kansas, nightclub on Aug. 31, 1991. Donald D. Kidwell was sentenced in April 2002 in connection with her disappearance, but her body has never been recovered.
"For the past 29 years, Karol's family has had to struggle with not being able to properly lay her to rest. That's an anguish which continues with each passing day," Sheriff David Groves said in a statement.
The $10,000 reward is being offered through private funds, the sheriff said.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff's office at 620-429-3992 or 620-848-3000. You can also go online to cherokeecountykssheriff.com or text "tip cherokee" to 888777.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.