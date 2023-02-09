A Chicago man who authorities say was caught in Joplin in possession of a large amount of fentanyl, cocaine and methamphetamine is being held at the Jasper County Jail on a cash-only bond of $250,000.
Anthony J. Campbell, 24, was arrested Monday and charged Tuesday with two counts of trafficking in the second degree and a single count of delivery of a controlled substance. He is set to be arraigned on those charges Friday in Jasper County Circuit Court.
The charges stem from a search warrant served Aug. 2 at 302 S. Pearl Ave., where the Ozarks Drug Enforcement Team seized 649 grams of a substance that tested positive for fentanyl, 71 grams of methamphetamine and 72 grams of cocaine and cocaine base.
The Globe reported the charges in its Thursday edition but could not confirm at that time that Campbell had been arrested and was in custody. The Jasper County Jail has since confirmed that he was booked there Wednesday.
Fentanyl is a highly addictive opioid that traffickers began mixing with other drugs in powder and pill form a couple of years ago in the U.S. to boost addiction rates, and grow demand and markets.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention attribute much of a dramatic increase in drug overdoses and deaths over that period to the increased presence of fentanyl in drug trafficking nationwide.
