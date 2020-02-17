A Chicago man was injured in a two-vehicle accident at 11 a.m. Monday on Interstate 44, a mile west of Halltown in Lawrence County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Ihor Hasheniuk, 60, was taken to Mercy Hospital Springfield with moderate injuries.
Hasheniuk was driving an eastbound car that ran into the rear of a semitruck driven by Poopalasingham Sunmugam, 66, of Bradford, Ontario, Canada, the state patrol said.
