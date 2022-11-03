A charge has been filed and a warrant issued Wednesday for the arrest of an Oronogo man on a charge of molesting a 9-year-old boy.

Branden I. Crane, 27, was charged in Jasper County Circuit Court with third-degree child molestation based on an investigation by Carl Junction police. Court records did not show that the warrant had been served by Thursday afternoon.

A probable-cause affidavit filed with the charge states that Crane touched the boy inappropriately Sept. 8 at a residence in Carl Junction.

Jeff Lehr is an award-winning reporter for The Joplin Globe who covers the courts and crime beat. He can be reached at jlehr@joplinglobe.com.