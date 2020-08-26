PITTSBURG, Kan. — Police took a 70-year-old Pittsburg man into custody Wednesday on charges that he sexually abused a child.
Teddy Lee Brand was arrested and charged with aggravated rape, two counts of aggravated sodomy and two counts of aggravated indecent liberties, all with a victim under 14 years old. He was being held on a bond of $100,000.
The Pittsburg Police Department said in a news release that the arrest was the result of an investigation initiated in early August. The sexual contact is believed to have taken place over the course of the past year.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.