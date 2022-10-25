NEOSHO, Mo. — A Newton County man's child sexual abuse case was dismissed Monday with the prosecutor's office citing his alleged victim's unwillingness to testify against him at this time.
Kenneth D. Ryan, 57, was scheduled for a preliminary hearing in Newton County Circuit Court on a count of statutory sodomy with a child younger than 14 years old, but the prosecutor's office dismissed the charge instead.
Ryan was accused of sexually abusing a 7-year-old girl three years ago by touching her inappropriately and kissing her neck and ears in a manner that left a hickey and turned her ears red, according to a probable-cause affidavit filed following an investigation by Neosho police.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.