NEOSHO, Mo. — A Joplin man accused of sexually abusing boys he knew through his involvement with a church in Miami, Oklahoma, waived a preliminary hearing Monday on a charge he is facing in Newton County with respect to one of the victims.
Matthew D. Galati, 31, waived the hearing in Newton County Circuit Court on a count of statutory sodomy with a child under 12 years old. Associate Judge Christine Rhoades set his initial appearance in a trial division of the court for Jan. 5.
Galati faces seven counts of statutory sodomy in Jasper County with respect to acts committed with four boys in the years 2017 and 2018.
He was initially charged in August 2018 with respect to two 11-year-old boys and a 9-year-old boy he came to know through the New Life Beginnings Church in Miami, where he worked as a sound technician. All three of the boys were from Oklahoma, but the offenses were committed in Missouri.
The Newton County prosecutor's office filed its charge later the same month with respect to contact with one of the 11-year-old victims at the La Quinta Inn in Joplin, which is south of 32nd Street in Newton County. Two more counts were added in October 2018 in Jasper County after Joplin police purportedly identified a fourth victim, who was 13 years old at the time of the abuse.
