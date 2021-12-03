A man identified in a probable-cause affidavit as a youth leader at a Joplin church was arrested Thursday and charged with statutory rape of a girl younger than 17 years old.
John V. Estes, 27, of Jasper, remained in custody Friday on cash and surety bonds totaling $50,000 pending an initial court appearance. He is charged with second-degree statutory rape with regard to alleged contact he had with the girl Nov. 23-24 at a residence in Jasper.
The affidavit states that Estes “had sexual intercourse with her” in a residential garage at an address in Jasper, according to the affidavit.
Jasper police were notified Monday and Estes was interviewed Wednesday. Estes refused to provide a buccal swab for DNA comparison purposes, according to the affidavit.
Jasper police Chief Chad Karr wrote in the affidavit that Estes “has been persistent with messaging” the girl and “trying to lure her back over to the residence when nobody is there.”
The document states that Estes is “a youth group leader” at a Joplin church. The affidavit further states that he has was arrested in 2015 in Jasper County in a child molestation case, although electronic court records do not show any conviction or criminal charge pending.
