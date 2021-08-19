A Joplin man Thursday was ordered bound over for trial in Jasper County Circuit Court on charges he sexually abused a boy he had been coaching in gymnastics.
Kip A. Johnson, 45, waived a preliminary hearing on two felony counts of second-degree statutory sodomy and a misdemeanor count of furnishing pornographic material to a minor.
Judge Joe Hensley set the defendant's initial appearance in a trial division of the court for Sept. 13.
Johnson was charged with the offenses in February after an investigation by Joplin police of disclosures made by a teen during an interview at the Children's Center in Joplin.
The boy told investigators that Johnson, who was at the time a co-owner of Amplify Gymnastics, sexually abused him on multiple occasions and in numerous locations around Joplin, including his own home, and at various venues across the country where gymnastics competitions were held.
The charges in Jasper County concern alleged acts committed in 2018 and 2019 when the boy was between the ages of 14 and 16, and Johnson was serving as his coach.
An affidavit alleges that Johnson began communicating with the teen through social media and text messages, eventually coaxing him into sending his coach nude pictures of himself and furnishing pornographic images of himself to the boy.
The defendant also faces two counts of second-degree statutory sodomy in Newton County Circuit Court.
The affidavit filed there states that he sent the boy a text message in late January asking if he wanted to do something after practice and offering him a ride home. On their way, they stopped at a location on East 32nd Street and engaged in sexual acts, according to the affidavit.
Amplify Gymnastics was established in 2011 after the tornado in Joplin, offering instruction in trampoline, tumbling and artistic gymnastics to boys and girls.
