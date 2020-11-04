A two-vehicle collision Wednesday morning on 20th Street near South New Hampshire Avenue killed a Joplin woman and injured two others.
Police Capt. William Davis said a westbound car driven by Lauren Safly, 31, crossed the centerline of the street and struck a Joplin School District utility van head-on.
Safely, 31, was taken to a local hospital where she later died of her injuries, according to Davis. A 22-year-old male passenger in her car also was taken to a hospital with injuries that have since been updated to critical or serious, he said. The 45-year-old woman who was driving the school van suffered minor injuries, he said.
Davis said no students were in the school van at the time.
The accident remains under investigation by the Joplin Police Department's major crash team.
• A 1-year-old boy was killed when he was run over by a vehicle Monday afternoon in a driveway off Gum Road, 3 miles west of Carthage in Jasper County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
The boy was taken to Freeman Hospital West in Joplin, where he was pronounced dead at 4:54 p.m.
According to the patrol, the boy was beneath a vehicle parked in a driveway when Andie L. Mathews, 19, of Carthage, got in the vehicle and ran over him.
• A Webb City teen was injured in a motorcycle accident at 5:05 p.m. Tuesday on Jackson Avenue, a half-mile south of Joplin in Newton County, according to the state patrol.
Dustin L. Hole, 18, was taken by private vehicle to an urgent care clinic with minor injuries.
He was riding a southbound motorcycle that ran off the road and overturned, the patrol said.
• A Drexel woman was injured in a single-vehicle wreck at 3:35 p.m. Tuesday on Missouri Highway 174, about 4 miles east of Mount Vernon in Lawrence County, the state patrol said.
Sarah J. Taylor, 49, was flown by medical helicopter to Cox Medical Center South in Springfield with serious injuries.
She was driving an eastbound vehicle that ran off the road and overturned when she tried to avoid colliding with a slow-moving vehicle, the patrol said.
• A Joplin man was injured in a scooter accident at 11:28 a.m. Tuesday on Coyote Drive, a quarter-mile south of Joplin in Newton County, the state patrol said.
Daniel L. Black, 23, was taken to Mercy Hospital Joplin with minor injuries.
Black was riding a southbound scooter that ran off the road and overturned, the patrol said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.