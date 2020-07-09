A Colorado man was killed when he was struck by a semitruck at 3:45 a.m. Wednesday on Missouri Highway 171, about 3 miles north of Carl Junction in Jasper County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Kenneth D. Anders, 71, of Akron, Colorado, was pronounced dead at the scene by the Jasper County coroner, the state patrol said.
Anders was in the roadway when a southbound tractor-trailer driven by Matthew D. Hooten, 31, of Heber Springs, Arkansas, struck and killed him, the patrol said.
• A Springfield woman was injured in a single-vehicle accident at 4:20 p.m. Wednesday on Interstate 49, about a mile south of Lamar in Barton County, the state patrol said.
Melissa L. Garner, 51, was taken by ambulance to Freeman Hospital West in Joplin with serious injuries.
She was driving a northbound car that skidded into the median and overturned, the patrol said.
