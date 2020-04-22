COLUMBUS, Kan. — Cherokee County authorities seized undisclosed amounts of methamphetamine and marijuana and took a 27-year-old woman into custody when they served a search warrant Wednesday morning at an address in Columbus.
Cherokee County Sheriff's Department investigators served the search warrant about 7:30 a.m. in the 100 block of North First Avenue with the assistance of Columbus police.
Ana D. Huguenin was arrested at the address and taken to the Cherokee County Jail on charges of possession of marijuana, methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. The sheriff's office said additional arrests are anticipated in the investigation that led to the search.
