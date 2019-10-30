MOUNT VERNON, Mo. —The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department will be teaming up with area law enforcement to conduct sex-offender compliance checks tonight.
Police departments in Aurora, Marionville, Miller, Monett, Mount Vernon, Pierce City and Verona will be assisting in compliance checks of registered sex offenders. Anyone registered as a sex offender needs to avoid all Halloween-related contact with children and remain indoors between 5 and 10 p.m., unless for work or medical emergencies, according to the sheriff's news release.
Other requirements include a posted sign at the offender’s residence stating, “No candy or treats at this residence” and all outside residential lighting must be turned off during Halloween. Violators will be subject to arrest and prosecution, the release said.
For more information, call the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department at 417-466-2131.
