Two suspects were caught on video surveillance Tuesday morning attempting to break into the concession stand at Junge Stadium, according to Joplin police.

Police Capt. William Davis said the suspects ultimately failed to get inside the concession stand and nothing was stolen in the 7:40 a.m. incident. But they caused an estimated $2,000 worth of damage to a roll-up door, he said.

The matter remained under investigation Wednesday without any arrests having been made.

Jeff Lehr is an award-winning reporter for The Joplin Globe who covers the courts and crime beat. He can be reached at jlehr@joplinglobe.com.