Two suspects were caught on video surveillance Tuesday morning attempting to break into the concession stand at Junge Stadium, according to Joplin police.
Police Capt. William Davis said the suspects ultimately failed to get inside the concession stand and nothing was stolen in the 7:40 a.m. incident. But they caused an estimated $2,000 worth of damage to a roll-up door, he said.
The matter remained under investigation Wednesday without any arrests having been made.
