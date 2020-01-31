PINEVILLE, Mo. — A judge this week sentenced a McDonald County man to a concurrent prison term on the second of two drunken driving convictions he received after serving prison time for two counts of manslaughter in a 2004 drunken driving accident that claimed the life of a 7-year-old girl and her grandfather.
At a sentencing hearing Thursday in McDonald County Circuit Court, Judge Kevin Selby assessed Edward J. Meerwald Jr., 65, a term of four years on a persistent offender conviction for driving while intoxicated and ordered that the term run concurrently with another four-year term Meerwald was assessed Nov. 22 for a drunken driving conviction in Newton County.
The McDonald County conviction stems from a traffic stop conducted by a Missouri State Highway Patrol trooper on June 17, 2018, on Missouri Highway 59 south of Splitlog Road. Meerwald pleaded guilty to the charge Nov. 14 in a plea agreement assuring that the sentence would run concurrently with the sentence to be received in the 2019 Newton County case.
The more recent offense took place May 3 on the south side of Joplin when an off-duty officer reported an intoxicated man leaving a location in the vicinity of 50th and Main streets in a pickup truck, and a patrol officer pulled him over.
Meerwald served two seven-year terms for involuntary manslaughter in the 2004 deaths of Jessica E. Mann and her grandfather, James L. Dodson, 69. The victims were walking hand in hand to the mailbox outside Dotson's home near Neosho when Meerwald hit them with the car he was driving.
The grandfather was killed instantly. The girl died later following surgery. Their deaths inspired the passage of what became known as Jessica's Law in Missouri. The law stiffened penalties for drunken drivers who cause fatalities and increased the consequences for repeat offenders.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.