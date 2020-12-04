Authorities in Southeast Kansas are investigating armed robberies of convenience stores that took place Wednesday night in Weir and early Friday morning in Pittsburg.
The Cherokee County Sheriff's Department said a man wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt and camouflage jacket entered the Quick Shop convenience store in Weir at 6:39 p.m. Wednesday, showed a knife to the clerk and left the store with an undisclosed amount of money. The robber was described as about 6 feet tall with a slender build.
Authorities said they asking that anyone with information about the crime to contact the sheriff's office at 620-429-3992 or to submit a tip anonymously by texting 888777 and typing in "tip cherokee" followed by whatever information they have to offer.
Police were called at 4:50 a.m. Friday to the Snak-Atak store at 1101 E. Fourth St. in Pittsburg after a man wearing a face covering and a stocking cap and displaying a handgun robbed the store of an undisclosed amount of cash. The robber reportedly left the store on foot northbound.
Anyone with information about the Pittsburg robbery can contact police directly at 620-231-1700 or via the police tip line at 620-231-TIPS.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.