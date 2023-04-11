A convicted child predator from Joplin has pleaded guilty to statutory sodomy in a second victim's case and was assessed a 10-year term to run concurrently with the 18 years he is already serving in the state prison system.
Kevin R. Ventle, a 36-year-old inmate at the Crossroads Correctional Center in Cameron, pleaded guilty Monday in Jasper County Circuit Court to first-degree statutory sodomy with a 7-year-old child in a plea agreement calling for the concurrent 10-year term.
Ventle has been serving two concurrent 18-year sentences since April 2018 for statutory rape of a 9-year-old girl in 2015.
His abuse of the younger child took place in January 2016 in Joplin. The victim disclosed the abuse during an interview in May 2017 at the Children's Center in Joplin.
Judge Gayle Crane accepted the defendant's plea bargain with the prosecutor's office and assessed him the agreed-upon length of term at Monday's hearing. He had been facing a possible punishment range of five years to life on the charge.
