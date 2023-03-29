A judge has sentenced a Kansas City woman with several prior felony convictions to four years in prison this week in a firearm possession case prompted by a traffic stop in Webb City.
Judge Dean Dankelson assessed Lashane Bowden, 37, the prison time at a hearing Monday in Jasper County Circuit Court when Bowden changed her plea to guilty on a charge of unlawful possession of a firearm in a plea deal with the prosecutor's office. The judge further ordered that she receive credit for 51 days already served in jail.
The defendant's plea agreement capped the prison sentence she might receive at no more than four years. She had been facing up to seven years.
A Webb City police officer arrested Bowden on a Kansas City probation violation warrant during a traffic stop Feb. 4. During booking procedures at the Webb City Jail, a pistol reported stolen in Springfield was discovered in her possession.
A probable-cause affidavit states that Bowden has prior convictions in Forsyth County for vehicle tampering, vehicle theft and possession of controlled substances as well as a pending charge of stealing a firearm there in 2020.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.