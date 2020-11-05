A Jasper County judge sentenced a Carthage man this week to six years in prison on a conviction for being a felon in possession of a firearm.
Philip J. Neese, 28, pleaded guilty to unlawful possession of a firearm at a hearing Monday in Jasper County Circuit Court in a plea agreement calling for a six-year term. He was facing up to seven years for the offense.
Circuit Judge Gayle Crane accepted the plea bargain and assessed Neese six years on the conviction, with the term to be served in the state's long-term drug treatment program.
Neese was on probation for a felony conviction for resisting arrest when he was arrested on the firearm charge in April by Carthage police. A probable-cause affidavit states that he also had three prior convictions for burglary when he was caught on camera on March 26 pawning a semiautomatic handgun for $75 in Carthage.
