A Joplin man waived a preliminary hearing Thursday in Jasper County Circuit Court on a charge of being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm.
Donald W. Elkins, 38, was ordered by Associate Judge Joseph Hensley to stand trial. The judge set his initial appearance in a trial division of the court for Feb. 22.
A Jasper County sheriff's deputy stopped a car the defendant was driving Sept. 14 near First Street and Schifferdecker Avenue for alleged lane violations and distracted driving, according to a probable-cause affidavit.
Questioning of Elkins by the deputy eventually led to the alleged discovery that he had a handgun in the car. The affidavit states that the defendant has extensive convictions for domestic assault, property damage and driving while intoxicated, and various other arrests.
