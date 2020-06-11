The Jasper County prosecutor's office on Thursday dismissed a firearm charge that a convicted felon from Carthage had been facing from an arrest earlier this year.
Jonathan W. Robinette, 38, was scheduled for a hearing in Jasper County Circuit Court on a charge of unlawful possession of a firearm. The charge was dismissed instead in light of fingerprint evidence having turned up negative, according to the prosecutor's office.
The charge stemmed from an arrest Feb. 22 when Carthage police responded to a report of a domestic dispute involving a gun at a residence on Chestnut Street. A probable-cause affidavit filed in the case states that several people found at the address told officers that Robinette, who had outstanding warrants, was hiding in the garage of the residence and was in possession of at least one gun.
Police tried to call Robinette out of the garage, but it took four hours before he came out and surrendered, according to the affidavit. A search of the garage turned up a .45-caliber pistol, .45-caliber and .22-caliber ammunition, an airsoft pistol, a small amount of marijuana, a few drug pipes and used syringes, according to the affidavit.
Robinette has prior convictions for possession of controlled substances and being a felon in possession of a firearm.
