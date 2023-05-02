The Kansas City University-Joplin security office called Joplin police at 3:12 a.m. Friday to report a burglary in progress on the school's campus at 2901 St. John's Blvd.
Capt. William Davis said the school's security had spotted a person on a remote monitoring system attempting to break into the school building with a crowbar.
Davis said responding officers found two windows broken out but could not locate any suspect on the property. However, two spools of copper wire valued at $5,000 were reported missing.
