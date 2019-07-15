The Jasper County coroner says he will await toxicology test results before issuing an official ruling on the apparent suicide of a 39-year-old woman discovered Saturday afternoon in Joplin.
Police were called at 1:15 p.m. Saturday to the vicinity of Perkins Street and Monroe Avenue, where the body of Adriene Myers was found. Joplin police said in a news release Monday that their investigation of the death is continuing, but no one is being sought in reference to the death.
Coroner Rob Chappel said there were no signs of foul play and that the death appears to have been a suicide. But toxicology test results are needed before that ruling can be made, Chappel said. The testing could take two to three weeks before results are known.
