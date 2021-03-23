The Newton County coroner has ruled the death of a 51-year-old Joplin man a suicide by hanging.
Police were called Sunday night when a family member discovered the death of Lance C. Hodson in a bedroom of his home on South Sergeant Avenue.
Police Capt. Will Davis said the death is believed to have taken place sometime between Friday night and Sunday night. Coroner Dale Owen confirmed Tuesday that he ruled the death a suicide.
