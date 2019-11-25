NEVADA, Mo. — Two suspects remained in custody over the weekend at the Vernon County Jail on drug charges stemming from the search of a residence in Nevada.
Dale W. Garwood, 46, and Natasha L. Dillon, 31, were arrested when Vernon County sheriff's deputies executed a search warrant Friday at a residence in the 1200 block of North Chestnut Street and seized suspected methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.
Garwood and Dillon were charged with delivery of a controlled substance and maintaining a public nuisance. They were being held on cash-only bonds of $25,000.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.