A couple stabbed at their home near Reeds have been released from the hospital, according to the Jasper County Sheriff's Department.
The sheriff's office said in a news release Wednesday that James and Dawn Powell, both 54, suffered serious injuries when they were stabbed by a 14-year-old boy the night of April 25 at their home on County Road 40.
The boy was turned over to juvenile authorities that night. The sheriff's office has declined to make public the relationship of the boy to the victims due to his age.
