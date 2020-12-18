Joplin police are investigating an attempted robbery of a man and woman Thursday afternoon in the 2000 block of Hampshire Terrace.
John A. Zippro, 26, and Patricia J. Moore, 25, both of Joplin, told police that two men got into their vehicle and tried to rob them of a bag containing Zippro's belongings and Moore's cellphone, and tried to take their vehicle, according to Capt. Will Davis. He said the victims told police that one of the men had a gun.
Davis said the couple put up some resistance and the two would-be robbers ran off without having taken anything from them. Zippro and Moore escaped injury, he said.
No arrests had been made in the case by Friday afternoon.
