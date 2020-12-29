Police are investigating an armed robbery of a couple reported to have taken place early Saturday morning at a motel on Joplin's south side.
Trusten R. Jennings, 22, of Duquesne, and Indi Lynch, 21, of Joplin, told police they were asleep in a room at the Sunrise Inn, 3600 S. Range Line Road, when two men and two women entered their room through its unlocked door and robbed them of their cellphones, debit cards, various forms of identification and some of their clothing.
Capt. Will Davis, with the Joplin Police Department, said the victims told officers that one of the intruders had a gun. No shots were fired in the incident and no injuries reported, Davis said.
The robbery remained under investigation Monday without any arrests having been made.
