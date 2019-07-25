Two Joplin residents reported being robbed of their cellphones at gunpoint while engaged in a barbecue late Wednesday night in the backyard of their home.
Alexandra C. Spradling, 21, and Cordell Wade, 25, told police that they were preparing food outdoors about 11 p.m. when a man and a woman came into their yard in the 800 block of South Picher Avenue. armed with a gun and demanded their money. When the robbers learned the victims had no money on them, they took their cellphones instead, according to police Capt. Nick Jimenez.
Jimenez said the man punched Wade in the face before the two fled with their phones. He said Wade did not require medical attention.
The incident remained under investigation Thursday without any arrests having been made.
