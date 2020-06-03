MOUNT VERNON, Mo. — A Lawrence County couple have been ordered to stand trial on felony abuse charges related to numerous bone fractures doctors discovered in the woman's twin 15-month-old daughters.
Associate Judge Robert George ordered Sean T. Burge, 20, and Laura Weakley, 21, both of rural Brookline, to be tried on two counts of felony child abuse each after a preliminary hearing May 28 in Lawrence County Circuit Court. Weakley is set for arraignment in a trial division of the court on Monday; Burge will be arraigned in a trial division July 14.
A probable-cause affidavit states that the couple took one of the girls to a local hospital Feb. 2 with a bump on the child's forearm that was found to be due to fractures of her radius and ulna.
Doctors asked them to bring the other twin in for a skeletal survey. Though initial findings were negative, the twins were transferred to Children's Mercy Hospital in Kansas City, where radiographs discovered one had 13 fractures and the other had seven fractures in various stages of healing, according to the affidavit.
The court document states that examinations of the twins and genetic consultations failed to find any underlying diseases or conditions that would render them predisposed to fractures. Child abuse was suspected, and the children were placed in foster care, during which time no new fractures have been found, according to the affidavit.
The document says that an investigation by the Missouri State Technical Assistance Team, which operates as part of the Missouri Department of Social Services, found that Burge had been told by Weakley that he was the biological father of the girls, but paternity testing conducted in March determined that he was not.
Burge and Weakley were interviewed by investigators in April and charged with abuse May 1.
