A 77-year-old man from Crane died in a two in a two-vehicle crash at 4:35 p.m. Tuesday on Route T, 3 miles north of Marionville in Lawrence County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Earnestine Smith was pronounced dead at the scene by the county coroner.
Smith was driving a southbound car that ran off the road, struck a utility pole and overturned after running into a stopped vehicle driven by Tyler Wise, 25, of Marionville, the patrol said.
• Both drivers were injured in a two-vehicle crash at 5:50 p.m. Tuesday on Interstate 49, about 4 miles south of Joplin in Newton County, according to the state patrol.
Meagan E. Jackson, 44, of Joplin, was taken to Mercy Hospital Joplin with moderate injuries. Bart L. Gouge, 56, of Neosho, was taken to Freeman Hospital West in Joplin with minor injuries.
Gouge was southbound in van and attempting to pass Jackson's car when Jackson made a left turn and the two vehicles collided, the patrol said.
