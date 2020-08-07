A resident of Liberal was killed in a two-vehicle crash at 3 p.m. Thursday on Route Y, 5 miles northwest of Jasper in Barton County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Charles R. Shaver, 77, was pronounced dead at the scene by a Barton County deputy coroner, the patrol said.
The patrol said a Ford tractor driven by Brent A. Luthi, 27, of Jasper, pulled into the path of Shaver's southbound motorcycle.
• A Carthage woman was injured in a single-vehicle crash at 3:35 p.m. Thursday on Missouri Highway 171, a mile east of Brooklyn Heights in Jasper County, the highway patrol reported.
Shirley L. Jones, 28, was taken to Mercy Hospital Joplin with moderate injuries, the patrol said.
The patrol said Jones' westbound vehicle ran off the road into the median and hit a guardrail.
