A single-vehicle crash late Monday night at 26th Street and Empire Avenue in Joplin led to the arrest and charging of the driver with DWI and being in possession of a stolen vehicle.
Police Capt. Nick Jimenez said officers responded to the accident scene at 11:52 p.m. and found Richard W. McDonald, 32, of Joplin, slumped over the steering wheel of a pickup truck that had run into a post.
Jimenez said McDonald, whose speech was slurred, was taken into custody on suspicion of driving while intoxicated and first-degree tampering with a motor vehicle when it was learned that the Ford F-150 pickup truck he was driving had been reported stolen in Joplin. He said McDonald did not require medical attention for any injury suffered in the crash.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.