A Joplin man sustained moderate injuries in a two-vehicle crash at 6:12 a.m. Friday on Interstate 44, 2 miles west of Sarcoxie in Jasper County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Jimi D. Filizetti, 28, was taken by ambulance to Mercy Hospital Joplin, the patrol said.
Filizetti was driving an eastbound Ford Escape that struck an eastbound semitruck driven by Eric C. Ali, 61, of St. Louis, causing the tractor-trailer unit to overturn, the patrol said.
