A Lamar man who was injured at 8:09 p.m. Saturday when the car in which he was riding struck a bull in the roadway near Golden City has died from his injuries, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said.
Jason L. Hawkins, 44, was transported by air ambulance on Saturday to Cox South Hospital in Springfield, where he was pronounced dead at 10:32 a.m. Sunday.
Four others in the car, all juveniles who were not identified by the patrol because of their age, suffered minor injuries. They were treated at Cox Barton County Hospital in Lamar.
The patrol said the northbound car, driven by Isiah A. Pitts, 22, of Golden City, struck the bull, traveled off the road and struck a tree. The driver was not injured, the patrol said.
The accident happened on U.S. Highway 60, 4 miles north of Golden City in Barton County, the patrol said.
• Two Stockton residents were injured, one of them seriously, in a motorcycle accident at 8:44 p.m. Saturday on Route Z, 2 miles north of Richards in Vernon County, the patrol said.
Tiffany K. Gregory, 39, a passenger on a motorcycle driven by David J. Neal, 31, suffered serious injuries. She was transported by air ambulance to Freeman Hospital West in Joplin. The driver suffered moderate injuries. He was transported by ambulance to Nevada Regional Medical Center.
The patrol said the driver and passenger were thrown from the southbound motorcycle when it struck a deer in the roadway.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.