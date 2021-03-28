A Seligman teenager was injured in an all-terrain vehicle crash at 4:45 p.m. Saturday on Barry County Farm Road 2230, 2 miles west of Washburn, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
The unnamed teen, 15, was taken by ambulance to Mercy Hospital in Rogers, Arkansas, with moderate injuries. He was a passenger in the ATV, which was driven by Thomas J. Herrnann, 33, of Cassville, who was not injured.
The patrol said the ATV attempted to make a U-turn and overturned.
• A Chicago resident was injured in a single-vehicle crash at 7:25 a.m. Saturday on Interstate 44, 6 miles west of Mount Vernon in Lawrence County, the highway patrol reported.
Editha Nacionales, 57, was taken by ambulance to Mercy Hospital in Carthage with minor injuries, the patrol said. She was a passenger in a vehicle driven by Jose P. Nacionales, 59, also of Chicago, who was not injured.
The patrol said the westbound Nacionales vehicle ran off the road and hit an embankment.
