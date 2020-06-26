A Neosho woman suffered serious injuries in a two-vehicle accident at 5:15 p.m. Thursday on Missouri Highway 43, a quarter-mile north of Seneca in Newton County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Mickie M. Asmus, 63, was taken by ambulance to Freeman Hospital West in Joplin, the patrol said.
She was driving a northbound car that ran into the rear of a Ford Expedition driven by Brandon M. Wright, 34, of Wyandotte, Oklahoma, and then overturned, the patrol said.
• A Springfield woman suffered serious injuries in a two-vehicle accident at 4:30 p.m. Thursday on Interstate 44, 4 miles east of Mount Vernon in Lawrence County, the patrol said.
Amy L. Tunny, 39, was taken to Mercy Hospital Springfield, the patrol said.
Tunny was driving an eastbound car that ran into the rear of a semi-truck and trailer driven by Leopoldo Sotelo, 46, of El Paso, Texas, as vehicles in the eastbound lanes were slowing for stopped traffic, the patrol said. The collision caused Tunny's vehicle to overturn, the patrol said.
• A Neosho man sustained minor injuries in a two-vehicle accident at 4:30 p.m. Thursday on Spurgeon Road south of Joplin in Newton County, the patrol said.
Charlie P. Schwalls, 72, of Neosho, was taken to Freeman Neosho Hospital, the patrol said.
He was driving a southbound pickup truck that collided with a westbound sport-utility vehicle driven by Karen L. Rawlins, 75, of Joplin, when Rawlins failed to stop for a stop sign, the patrol said.
• A Texas woman sustained minor injuries when the vehicle she was driving struck a deer at 9:35 p.m. Thursday on Interstate 49, 7 miles north of Lamar in Barton County, the patrol said.
Monica M. De Los Santos, 42, of Victoria, Texas, was treated for injuries at the scene and released, the patrol said.
Her Nissan Murano was southbound when it hit a deer in the roadway, the patrol said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.