Two people were injured in a two-vehicle crash at 3:30 p.m. Friday on Barry County Farm Road 1080, a mile south of Purdy, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said.
Driver Amanda Heckmaster, 34, and a 12-year-old passenger who was not identified, both of Everton, sustained minor injuries. They were taken to Cox Monett Hospital by ambulance.
The other driver, Norma J. Terry, 83, of Springfield, was not injured.
The patrol said the crash occurred when the westbound Terry vehicle failed to yield and struck the southbound Heckmaster vehicle.
• A resident of Atkins, Arkansas, was injured in a one-vehicle accident at 11:41 a.m. Friday on Missouri Highway 76, about 6 miles east of Longview in McDonald County, according to the patrol.
Larry Woody, 73, was taken by ambulance to Mercy Hospital Cassville with moderate injuries, the patrol said.
The patrol said Woody's eastbound Chevrolet pickup ran off the road and hit a fence and utility pole when the driver suffered a medical issue.
