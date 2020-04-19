A Bella Vista, Arkansas woman was injured in a two-vehicle collision at 2:15 p.m. Friday on U.S. Highway 71 at Jane in McDonald County, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said.
Margaret M. Pflug, 83, driver of a car, suffered serious injuries. She was transported to Mercy Hospital in Rogers, Arkansas. Dylan M. Cross, 18, Springdale, Arkansas, driver of a truck, was not injured.
The patrol said the southbound Cross truck failed to stop at and struck the eastbound Pflug car in the driver’s side.
• A Stockton man was injured in a one-vehicle wreck at 2:05 p.m. Saturday on Route CC east of 725 Road in Cedar County.
Tyler Pinard, 22, driver of a car, suffered minor injuries. The patrol said he refused treatment at the scene. The patrol said the westbound car ran off the road and struck a tree.
