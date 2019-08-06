Two Fairview residents were injured in a two-vehicle collision at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday on Route H, 5 miles east of Neosho in Newton County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
One of the drivers, McKenna L. Morgan, 34, and her passenger, Carter A. Morgan, 6, were taken to Freeman Hospital West in Joplin. McKenna Morgan's injuries were listed as moderate and Carter Morgan's as minor.
Their northbound Toyota Tundra collided with a westbound Ford Fusion driven by Daniel B. Butcher-Laurie, 23, of Neosho, when Butcher-Laurie failed to stop for a stop sign and pulled into their path, the patrol said.
• A Carthage woman suffered minor injuries in a one-vehicle wreck at 8:50 p.m. Monday on Cedar Road, 2 miles south of Carthage in Jasper County, the patrol said.
Amy L. Jennings, 72, was taken by ambulance to Mercy Hospital Carthage.
She was driving an eastbound Jeep Liberty that ran off the road and overturned, the patrol said.
• A Seligman resident suffered serious injuries in an all-terrain-vehicle accident at 10:45 p.m. Monday on Missouri Highway 76, 3 miles southeast of Wheaton in Barry County, the patrol said.
Curtis W. Tipton, 43, was flown by medical helicopter to Mercy Hospital Joplin.
He was operating a southbound ATV that ran off the road and overturned, the patrol said.
• A Texas man suffered minor injuries in a two-vehicle crash at 11:25 a.m. Tuesday on Interstate 49 at Anderson, the patrol said.
Michael D. Weichmann, 64, of Friendswood, Texas, was taken by ambulance to Northwest Regional Hospital in Bentonville, Arkansas.
Weichmann was driving a southbound Toyota Tundra when the trailer he was towing began to fishtail while he was in the passing lane and struck the driver's side of a box truck in the other southbound lane, the patrol said. The box truck, driven by Lorenzo Salderna, 36, of Springdale, Arkansas, then ran off the road and struck a guardrail, and Weichmann's vehicle traveled into the median, where its trailer overturned, the patrol said.
• A El Dorado Springs woman suffered minor injuries in a two-vehicle crash at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday on U.S. Highway 54, 6 miles east of Nevada in Vernon County, the patrol said.
Perri D. Jadlot, 39, was taken to Nevada Regional Medical Center.
She was a passenger in a westbound car driven by Skyla D. Rash, 20, of El Dorado Springs, who was slowing to make a left turn when their vehicle was struck in the rear by a pickup truck driven by Christian A. Stanbery, 20, of Fayette, the patrol said.
• Four people were injured in a one-vehicle wreck at 8:50 a.m. Monday on Missouri Highway 39, 4 miles south of Mount Vernon in Lawrence County, according to the state patrol.
The driver, Lorieann C. Erwin, 30, of Aurora, and one of the passengers, Drisston S. Korver, 23, of Pierce City, were taken to Mercy Hospital Springfield with serious injuries. Two other passengers, Steven C. Calverley, 28, of Republic, and Morgan K. Burnaugh, 33, of Aurora, were taken to the same hospital with moderate injuries.
Their Chevrolet Trailblazer was northbound on the shoulder of the highway and overtaking and passing other vehicles when Erwin lost control of the SUV. The vehicle ran off the roadway and overturned, the patrol said.
• A Pierce City man suffered minor injuries in a two-vehicle collision at 1:15 p.m. Friday on Route J, 2 miles east of Diamond in Newton County, the state patrol said.
Michael C. Anger, 60, of Pierce City, was eastbound when his vehicle was struck by a northbound truck driven by Jonathan A. Arehart, of Granby, who failed to yield, the patrol said.
Anger was taken to Freeman West Hospital with minor injuries.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.