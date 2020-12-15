GIRARD, Kan. — The Kansas Bureau of Investigation is investigating the death of an inmate discovered early Monday morning at the Crawford County Jail in Girard.
Sheriff Danny Smith said William Haddan, 46, of Pittsburg, Kansas, was found unresponsive at 6:52 a.m. inside his cell by corrections officers who attempted to render lifesaving aid. An ambulance and emergency medical help were summoned to the jail, but he was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later by a deputy county coroner.
The inmate's body has been taken to Frontier Forensics in Kansas City, Kansas, for an autopsy and determination of cause of death.
Haddan was arrested by Pittsburg police this past weekend when a search warrant served on his home purportedly turned up evidence linking him to a Dec. 2 armed robbery of the Quick Shop convenience store in Weir and other crimes, according to the Cherokee County Sheriff's Department.
Pittsburg police were investigating an armed robbery Friday night of Pete's convenience store at 1711 N. Broadway in Pittsburg. A suspect wearing a face covering had fled the store on a bicycle with an undisclosed amount of cash. Haddan was developed as a suspect and taken into custody.
The search of his home purportedly linked him to a Nov. 21 armed robbery of the Community Health Center of Southeast Kansas in Pittsburg and a Dec. 4 robbery of the Snak-Atak store in Pittsburg as well as the robbery in Weir.
Investigators were preparing to seek formal charges against the suspect when he was found unresponsive in his jail cell.
