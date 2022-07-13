A 44-year-old man who was struck July 7 by a Newton County deputy's patrol car while riding a motorized bicycle along 32nd Street died of his injuries three days later, the Joplin Police Department reported in a news release Wednesday.
Ryan D. Hunnell, a Joplin resident, died at 3:33 p.m. Sunday at Freeman Hospital West, according to the news release.
Hunnell was eastbound on his motorized bicycle in the outside lane of 32nd Street just east of the intersection with Connecticut Avenue about 2 a.m. July 7 when a deputy ran into the bike from behind with his patrol vehicle.
The collision remains under investigation by the major crash team of the Joplin Police Department.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.