A Kansas City man who suffered burns in a fire Thursday in Joplin died Friday at the hospital where he was being treated, Joplin police announced Tuesday.
A news release from the Joplin Police Department said Aaron T. Simons, 50, died of injuries sustained in a structure fire at 4:38 p.m. Thursday in the 1400 block of South Virginia Avenue.
Simons was one of two people that firefighters, police and emergency medical technicians found injured at the address. Simon's injuries were listed as critical. The other victim was treated at the scene and did not require transport to a hospital.
The city fire marshal subsequently determined the fire was accidental. The victims had been grinding metal near combustible materials, according to the news release.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.