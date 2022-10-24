A pedestrian killed when he was hit by a vehicle early Saturday morning on North Main Street in Joplin may have crashed his motorcycle in the vicinity a short time before his death.
Joplin police and emergency medical technicians responding to a 2:48 a.m. report of an injury accident in the 1500 block of North Main Street near the campus of Ozark Christian College found 24-year-old Andrew P. Dodson, of rural Joplin, deceased at the scene.
Police said in a news release Monday that Dodson had been struck by a vehicle in the northbound lanes of Main Street. The driver of the vehicle was still at the scene and cooperated with police, according to the news release.
The Joplin Police Department's crash team had begun its investigation of the accident when a motorcycle believed to have belonged to Dodson was discovered in a ravine nearby at the intersection of Main and Zora streets.
Police said preliminary findings of the investigation indicate that the motorcycle ran off the road near the exit ramp and crashed in the ravine. The investigation remained ongoing on Monday with no charges filed.
