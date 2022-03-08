PITTSBURG, Kan. — The death of a woman whose body was discovered Monday inside a residence in Pittsburg is being treated by police as suspicious.
Police officers and emergency medical technicians responded at 12:35 p.m. Monday the 1100 block of West Fourth Street regarding the welfare of a woman who had not been seen or heard from for a couple of days.
The woman was found dead inside the residence, police said. Her name and age have not been released pending notification of family.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.