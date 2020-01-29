An 18-year-old Joplin man pleaded guilty Wednesday to a misdemeanor assault charge in a case where he had been charged with robbing an 80-year-old woman inside her home in Carl Junction.
Landon J. Keller took a plea offer in Jasper County Circuit Court that resulted in the defendant receiving a one-year suspended jail sentence and being placed on supervised probation for two years by Associate Judge Joe Hensley.
Keller had been facing a charge of second-degree robbery in an Aug. 3 incident at the woman's home.
A probable-cause affidavit stated that he and another man were let into the residence by the victim. She told police that Keller asked if they could spend the night there. She said she sensed that something was wrong, felt scared and left the room to go get a stun gun.
As she came out of her kitchen with the stun gun in her pocket, she saw her two visitors standing by the back door, and Keller, who had her car keys in his hand, asked if they could borrow her vehicle. When she denied his request, he walked up to her, wrapped his arm around her throat and took her down to the floor, yanking her medical alert necklace off her in the process. But she was able to pull the stun gun from her pocket, the sight of which caused the two men to flee her house, according to the affidavit.
She discovered about $120 had been taken from her home, according to the affidavit.
The document states that Keller later admitted to police that he had stolen from the residence but denied having grabbed the victim around her throat and taken her down on the floor.
