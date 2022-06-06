NEOSHO, Mo. — A 71-year-old defendant waived a preliminary hearing Monday on charges that he sexually abused an 8-year-old girl during visits to Joplin.
Ignacio Cantu waived the hearing in Newton County Circuit Court on counts of first-degree statutory rape, first-degree statutory sodomy and first-degree child molestation, and was ordered to stand trial by Associate Judge Christina Rhoades. The judge set Cantu's initial appearance in a trial division of the court for June 14.
Cantu was charged in September of last year after an investigation by Joplin police of allegations raised concerning visits he made to Joplin between December 2020 and August 2021.
A probable-cause affidavit states that Cantu molested, raped and sodomized the girl at three locations in Joplin during that period.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.