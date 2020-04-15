A convicted felon from Neosho arrested in Joplin in alleged possession of marijuana, methamphetamine, heroin and a handgun pleaded guilty to a felony drug count Monday and was assessed a prison sentence.
Jacob L. Williams, 33, pleaded guilty in Jasper County Circuit Court to delivery of a controlled substance and a misdemeanor count of resisting arrest in a plea agreement with the prosecutor's office.
The defendant's plea deal dismissed two other counts of delivery of a controlled substance and a count of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and called for concurrent terms of three years on the drug conviction and 60 days in jail on the count of resisting arrest. Judge Gayle Crane accepted the plea agreement and assessed the defendant the agreed-upon length of sentences.
Williams was arrested on the charges Jan. 4 following a brief vehicle pursuit on the east side of Joplin. A probable-cause affidavit states that the defendant fled a police officer who contacted him as he was passed out in his vehicle in the parking lot of the Walmart store at 1501 S. Range Line Road.
The pursuit ended behind the nearby Hobby Lobby store, and a search of Williams' person and vehicle turned up three individually packaged bags of marijuana totaling 31.4 grams, a bag containing 4.8 grams of methamphetamine and a bag containing 0.2 grams of heroin, according to the affidavit. Police also purportedly found a scale and a .40-caliber pistol in the vehicle.
