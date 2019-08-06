NEOSHO, Mo. — A judge ordered a Granby man bound over for trial Tuesday on a charge that he sexually assaulted a 14-year-old girl in June.
Associate Judge Christina Rhoades decided at the conclusion of a preliminary hearing in Newton County Circuit Court that there was probable cause for Jared A. Lamontia, 35, to stand trial on a charge of second-degree statutory sodomy. The judge set his initial appearance in a trial division of the court for Aug. 12.
Lamontia is accused of entering the bedroom of the girl on June 27, pulling her pants and underwear off and sexually assaulting her. The girl told investigators that she tried to kick him off her, but he "just kept going," according to a probable-cause affidavit. He then started to take off his pants, asking her: "Do you want to do something?"
The girl told investigators that she told him: "No, I don't. You need to go."
Another teen purportedly saw Lamontia entered the girl's bedroom and had witnessed him continually touching her while they were swimming. The affidavit states that the defendant has a prior arrest for statutory sodomy but no conviction.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.