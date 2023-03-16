A 29-year-old Joplin man has been ordered to stand trial on charges that he stole a car and then pointed a gun out the window at its owner when he located the car and was following him.
Cody D. Owens, who is listed on court records as homeless, waived a preliminary hearing Thursday in Jasper County Circuit Court on felony counts of vehicle tampering, armed criminal action, unlawful use of a weapon and possession of a controlled substance, and a misdemeanor offense of assault. No date for the defendant's initial appearance in a trial division of the court had been set by late Thursday afternoon.
A probable-cause affidavit filed in the case states that Preston Carpino called police dispatch Jan. 27 to report that he was following someone who had stolen his 2019 Honda Civic and that the suspect had pointed a gun out the window at him.
Officers stopped the vehicle on South Schifferdecker Avenue and arrested Owens on suspicion of vehicle tampering. A search of the car allegedly turned up a syringe containing methamphetamine, a glass bong, a Glock-style BB gun and a loaded black powder pistol.
